SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Trimmed by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,850 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 6.1% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $33,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $112,070,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $101,750,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $63,123,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,121,000 after acquiring an additional 154,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $37,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $296.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.15. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $289.50 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

