SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $154.18 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.