SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,573. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

