SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Raised by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 7.3% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $21,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,043,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,263. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.69.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

