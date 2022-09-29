SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,677 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.8% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,730 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 867,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 992,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,007. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

