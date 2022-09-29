SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.30

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.30 and last traded at $67.30, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

