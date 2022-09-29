SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) is Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 6.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $20,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.74. 183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,999. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $92.30 and a twelve month high of $127.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24.

