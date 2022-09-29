SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.80

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 1008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 63.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

