SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 133,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,173,772 shares.The stock last traded at $403.03 and had previously closed at $412.91.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $448.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.41.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDY. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $154,450,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $98,090,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.