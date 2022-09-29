SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,450,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,626,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 207,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,781,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $404.50. The company had a trading volume of 270,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,772. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.41. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

