Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Down 6.5%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 1,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 19,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 339.02% and a negative net margin of 675.98%. Analysts forecast that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

