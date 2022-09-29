Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.04

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.04 and last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,540,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after acquiring an additional 285,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 282,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

