Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.04

Sep 29th, 2022

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPBGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.04 and last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,540,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,255,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,137,000 after acquiring an additional 285,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,404,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 282,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,119,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

See Also

