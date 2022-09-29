Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 11,058 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Spine Injury Solutions Trading Down 6.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

