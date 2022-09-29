Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $347.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $17.95.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

