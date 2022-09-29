Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$365.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $399.36 million.

Shares of SPWH stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $8.65. 15,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $336.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth $574,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 56,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at $296,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 415.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 42.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

