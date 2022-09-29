Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.28

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$51.28 and traded as low as C$42.82. Sprott shares last traded at C$44.00, with a volume of 39,645 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sprott Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 33.64.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sprott Inc. will post 2.1199997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Stories

