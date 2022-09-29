Stably USD (USDS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,166.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $462,593.16 and approximately $11,166.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,978.75 or 1.00081034 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00059471 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00064472 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00081251 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

