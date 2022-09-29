STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.15

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 1982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.
A number of brokerages recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.
STAG Industrial Stock Down 3.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,186,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,358,000 after acquiring an additional 625,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
