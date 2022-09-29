STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.15

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.15 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 1982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,932 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,186,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,358,000 after acquiring an additional 625,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

