Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 43,316 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $53,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.82. The stock had a trading volume of 319,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,386,801. The company has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

