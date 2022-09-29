Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Moffett Nathanson to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 346.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Starry Group to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen started coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

Starry Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STRY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 9,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,052. Starry Group has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starry Group will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,258,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,969,762.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starry Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $181,877,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $9,815,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

