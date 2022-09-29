Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.71

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 64521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.
Several research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 9.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 47,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.
