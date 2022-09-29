State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 59.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $63.23 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

