Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate's stock.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $42.00 on Monday. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 70.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

