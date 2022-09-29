Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.22

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Steem has a total market cap of $92.46 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 415,366,177 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.io. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
