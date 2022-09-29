STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 153,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 5.4 %

SNVVF traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,106. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

