Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,606 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,768.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,122,039.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $40,986.36.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,550 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $57,241.50.

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.47. 996,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,718. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $121.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Natera by 15.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth about $2,312,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Natera by 101.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 460,775 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NTRA. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

See Also

