Stifel Nicolaus Lowers GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Price Target to C$8.00

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of GCM Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

GCM Mining Stock Performance

OTC TPRFF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 33,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. GCM Mining has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

About GCM Mining

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

