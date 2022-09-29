Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($65.31) price target by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.40 ($45.31) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of HEI traded down €0.25 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €40.75 ($41.58). 864,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €41.70 ($42.55) and a 1-year high of €68.08 ($69.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of €47.15 and a 200-day moving average of €50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

