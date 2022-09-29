Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Put Options (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 74,248 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the average volume of 51,006 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

