StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.90. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.68.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
