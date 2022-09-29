StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.90. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearSign Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 1,591,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

