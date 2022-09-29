StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inphi Price Performance

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $172.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.27 and a 200-day moving average of $172.27. Inphi has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $185.28.

