StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $201.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.97.
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
