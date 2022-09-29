StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $201.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Kamada by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the period.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

