StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.