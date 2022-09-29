StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.72. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Salisbury Bancorp
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.