StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tivity Health Stock Performance

Tivity Health stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.14. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivity Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tivity Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.