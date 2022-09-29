StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $4.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.45.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.25% and a negative return on equity of 90.29%.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
