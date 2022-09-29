StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

GIGM stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.24. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

