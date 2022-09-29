Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.34

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 294393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEOAY shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. On average, analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

