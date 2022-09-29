Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Stratasys Stock Up 1.3 %

SSYS opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Stratasys Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Stratasys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

