Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 34.5% in September

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 151.3 days.

Straumann Price Performance

SAUHF stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027. Straumann has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $230.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average is $139.77.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

