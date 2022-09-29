Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Short Interest Up 34.5% in September

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 151.3 days.
Straumann Price Performance
SAUHF stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027. Straumann has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $230.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average is $139.77.
About Straumann
