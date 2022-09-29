Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($66.33) target price from stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.04 ($1.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €36.34 ($37.08). The company had a trading volume of 128,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €35.32 ($36.04) and a 12 month high of €76.05 ($77.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.22.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

