Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 705,758 shares.The stock last traded at $40.08 and had previously closed at $40.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.539 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

