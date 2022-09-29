Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,470,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 70,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

