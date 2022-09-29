SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the August 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,702,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HYSR remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. 9,143,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. SunHydrogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

