SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the August 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,702,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
HYSR remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Thursday. 9,143,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. SunHydrogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
