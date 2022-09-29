sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Hits $69.71 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $69.71 million and $4.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 70,245,380 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

