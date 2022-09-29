SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Down 52.5% in September

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of SVF Investment Corp. 2

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Stock Performance

NASDAQ SVFB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,715. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

