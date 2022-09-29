Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Lifted by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $71.19. 56,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

