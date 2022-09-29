Syscoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.74 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $108.11 million and $3.74 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,234.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.35 or 0.00601558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00256056 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00047063 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 662,021,774 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

