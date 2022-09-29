TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Market Cap Hits $9.84 Million

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. TABOO TOKEN has a total market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $130,143.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Coin Profile

TABOO TOKEN’s launch date was May 22nd, 2021. TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,659,157,009 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official website is taboo.community. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, their content is nothing like other adult tokens. Taboo aims to be the Playboy of Blockchain.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren't strictly porn stars, their content is nothing like other adult tokens. Taboo aims to be the Playboy of Blockchain."

