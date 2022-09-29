Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Decreased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,935 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after buying an additional 5,134,222 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,413 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,402,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.21. 575,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,819,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

